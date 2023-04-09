Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) are 1-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Thunder 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Thunder (46-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 11.1% more often than the Grizzlies (37-40-4) this season.
- Memphis (32-28-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (50%) than Oklahoma City (30-20-1) does as a 1+-point underdog (58.8%).
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the over/under 53.1% of the time this season (43 out of 81). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 81).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 48-15, a better record than the Thunder have recorded (22-30) as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City is the fifth-best team in the NBA in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points allowed (116.6).
- The Thunder are 21st in the NBA in assists (24.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Thunder are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
- Oklahoma City attempts 63.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.2% are 3-pointers.
