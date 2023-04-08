Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
A pair of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 43-21-14) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 49-22-8), square off on Saturday, April 8 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS.
Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1. They have scored 35 goals, while their opponents have scored 26. They have gone on the power play 37 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (27.0% of opportunities).
Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 7-14-21 in overtime games as part of a 43-21-14 overall record.
- Dallas has 27 points (8-6-11) in the 25 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 11 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 1-8-2 (four points).
- Dallas has finished 5-4-6 in the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 16 points).
- The Stars are 37-7-6 in the 50 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 80 points).
- In the 25 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-5-7 record (33 points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 24-11-6 (54 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Stars finished 15-10-8 in those matchups (38 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|7th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|3.28
|14th
|6th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|2.81
|11th
|13th
|32.1
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|9th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|16th
|5th
|24.6%
|Power Play %
|20.5%
|18th
|3rd
|83.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.5%
|20th
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
