When the (4-3) match up with the (3-3) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET, Martin Perez will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 7).

The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-115). The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rangers' matchup against the Cubs but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Cubs with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored four times and won two of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 2-2 (50%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Rangers have split the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Rangers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.