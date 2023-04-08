Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has a home run and a walk while hitting .207.
- Semien has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 10.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.7 per game).
- Steele (0-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Friday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks third, and 12 K/9 ranks 10th.
