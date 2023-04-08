Josh Jung -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has seven hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .269 with three extra-base hits.

In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Jung has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Jung has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

