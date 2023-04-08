The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)

  • Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Duran got a hit in 63.8% of his 58 games last year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 58 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.9% of his games a year ago (15 of 58), Duran drove home a run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He scored in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 34
.232 AVG .238
.276 OBP .278
.427 SLG .325
8 XBH 8
4 HR 1
9 RBI 16
16/5 K/BB 38/7
2 SB 2
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Cubs will look to Steele (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
