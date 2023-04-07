Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will meet Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' nine home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Texas is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Texas has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 36.

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Rangers have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.148 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing five innings and giving up three earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Phillies W 16-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zack Wheeler 4/2/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Bailey Falter 4/3/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Kyle Bradish 4/4/2023 Orioles L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Kyle Gibson 4/5/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Grayson Rodriguez 4/7/2023 Cubs - Away Nathan Eovaldi Marcus Stroman 4/8/2023 Cubs - Away Martín Pérez Justin Steele 4/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jon Gray Jameson Taillon 4/10/2023 Royals - Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals - Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals - Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller

