Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has a home run and a walk while hitting .240.
- This season, Semien has posted at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Semien has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow four home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Stroman (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.