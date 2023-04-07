On Friday, Ezequiel Duran (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)

  • Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Duran reached base via a hit in 37 of 58 games last season (63.8%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (10 of them).
  • In five of 58 games last year, he hit a long ball (8.6%). He went deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Duran drove in a run in 25.9% of his games last year (15 of 58), with two or more RBIs in six of those games (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 34
.232 AVG .238
.276 OBP .278
.427 SLG .325
8 XBH 8
4 HR 1
9 RBI 16
16/5 K/BB 38/7
2 SB 2
24 GP 34
24 GP 34
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (67.6%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (35.3%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (26.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Stroman (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, March 30, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
