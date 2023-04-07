Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his six games this year, with multiple hits in 50.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Garcia has driven in a run in four games this season (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, March 30, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
