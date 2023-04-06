Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Olynyk are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) and the Utah Jazz (36-43) meet at Vivint Arena on Thursday. Gametime is set for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder lost to the Warriors on Tuesday, 136-125. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 32 points (and chipped in seven assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32 5 7 0 0 2 Jalen Williams 19 4 2 1 0 2 Luguentz Dort 17 3 2 0 1 0

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in points per game (31.5), and also posts 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in the league) and 1.0 block.

Josh Giddey is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.1) per game, and also averages 16.6 points. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams averages 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort is posting 13.8 points, 2.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Joe is posting 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 26.9 4.0 3.8 1.0 0.5 0.5 Josh Giddey 19.2 8.0 6.2 0.3 0.4 1.3 Jalen Williams 17.6 5.5 3.8 1.6 0.3 1.1 Luguentz Dort 13.0 6.1 1.4 1.0 0.3 1.7 Isaiah Joe 12.2 3.0 1.2 0.9 0.1 1.9

