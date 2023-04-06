The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -6.5 239.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 239.5 points 29 times.
  • Oklahoma City has an average total of 234.4 in its contests this year, 5.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Thunder's ATS record is 45-34-0 this season.
  • Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won five of its six games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thunder have a 73.3% chance to win.

Thunder vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 29 36.2% 117.6 234.9 116.8 234.8 230.8
Jazz 31 39.2% 117.3 234.9 118 234.8 231.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Over their last 10 contests, the Thunder have one win against the spread, and are 4-6 overall.
  • Five of Thunder's past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (23-17-0) than it has at home (22-17-0).
  • The Thunder average just 0.4 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Jazz give up (118).
  • Oklahoma City has a 25-8 record against the spread and a 24-10 record overall when scoring more than 118 points.

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Thunder and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 45-34 4-4 45-35
Jazz 46-33 16-5 47-32

Thunder vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Jazz
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 117.3
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
25-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-10
24-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-12
116.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
29-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-12
27-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-16

