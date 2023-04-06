Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 7-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row.
Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Thunder vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jazz 118 - Thunder 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- The Thunder (45-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 0.8% less often than the Jazz (45-34-0) this season.
- Oklahoma City (3-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (50%) than Utah (15-3) does as a 7+-point underdog (83.3%).
- Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the total 58.2% of the time this season (46 out of 79). That's more often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (43 out of 80).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 15-12, a better record than the Jazz have recorded (18-26) as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City sports a top-five offense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.6 points per game. On defense, it ranks 21st with 116.8 points allowed per contest.
- The Thunder rank 21st in the NBA with 24.3 dimes per contest.
- So far this season, the Thunder are sinking 12.1 threes per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.6% (18th-ranked) from downtown.
- Of the shots taken by Oklahoma City in 2022-23, 63.3% of them have been two-pointers (71.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.7% have been from beyond the arc (28.1%).
