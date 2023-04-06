The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 7-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

SportsNet RM and BSOK Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Thunder vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 118 - Thunder 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)

Jazz (+ 7) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Thunder (45-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 0.8% less often than the Jazz (45-34-0) this season.

Oklahoma City (3-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (50%) than Utah (15-3) does as a 7+-point underdog (83.3%).

Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the total 58.2% of the time this season (46 out of 79). That's more often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (43 out of 80).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 15-12, a better record than the Jazz have recorded (18-26) as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City sports a top-five offense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.6 points per game. On defense, it ranks 21st with 116.8 points allowed per contest.

The Thunder rank 21st in the NBA with 24.3 dimes per contest.

So far this season, the Thunder are sinking 12.1 threes per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.6% (18th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Oklahoma City in 2022-23, 63.3% of them have been two-pointers (71.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.7% have been from beyond the arc (28.1%).

