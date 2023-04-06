Stars vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (29-35-13), losers of eight straight road games, visit the Dallas Stars (42-21-14) at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH.
Stars vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-275)
|Flyers (+230)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 33 of their 53 games when favored on the moneyline this season (62.3%).
- Dallas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
- The Stars have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 39 of 77 games this season.
Stars vs. Flyers Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|264 (8th)
|Goals
|207 (29th)
|210 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|256 (22nd)
|58 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (31st)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (24th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas went over five times.
- The Stars have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 264 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.
- The Stars are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 210 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +54 this season.
