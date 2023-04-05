Travis Jankowski -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 5 at 2:05 PM ET.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)

  • Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.
  • Jankowski reached base via a hit in five of 44 games last season (11.4%), including multiple hits in 6.8% of those games (three of them).
  • He did not go yard last year in the 44 games he appeared in.
  • Jankowski drove in a run in two games last year out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • In nine of 44 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .120
.273 OBP .290
.200 SLG .120
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 6/5
1 SB 2
21 GP 23
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (8.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (17.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
  • Rodriguez will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 23 years old.
