How to Watch the Rangers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles will play on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 2:05 PM ET. Jacob deGrom will start for Texas, aiming to shut down Anthony Santander and company.
Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers ranked eighth-best in MLB action last season with 198 total home runs.
- Last year the Rangers ranked 13th in the majors with a .395 slugging percentage.
- Texas went 19-12 over the 31 games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Baltimore ranked 20th in the majors with 674 total runs scored last season.
- Last year the Rangers ranked 25th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.
- Texas had an 8.3 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 21st in the majors.
- Texas had the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors last season.
- The Rangers ranked 24th in MLB with a combined 1.343 WHIP last season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will look to deGrom (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Aaron Nola
|4/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 16-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zack Wheeler
|4/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bailey Falter
|4/3/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|4/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Kyle Gibson
|4/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Kyle Gibson
|4/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Justin Steele
|4/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Jameson Taillon
|4/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Drew Smyly
|4/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Zack Greinke
|4/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Jordan Lyles
