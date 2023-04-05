Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 5 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)
- Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
- Semien had a hit 104 times last year in 161 games (64.6%), including 45 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He hit a home run in 24 games a year ago (out of 161 opportunities, 14.9%), going deep in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 54 of 161 games last season (33.5%), Semien drove in a run, and 15 of those games (9.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
- He came around to score in 73 of his 161 games a year ago (45.3%), with two or more runs scored 26 times (16.1%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.210
|AVG
|.285
|.272
|OBP
|.334
|.355
|SLG
|.502
|26
|XBH
|36
|10
|HR
|16
|31
|RBI
|52
|56/28
|K/BB
|64/25
|11
|SB
|14
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|45 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|59 (72.8%)
|18 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (33.3%)
|36 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (45.7%)
|10 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (17.3%)
|23 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
