Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Corey Seager (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)
- Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.
- He ranked 86th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play last season.
- Seager got a hit in 66.2% of his 151 games last season, with more than one hit in 26.5% of those contests.
- He homered in 31 of 151 games in 2022 (20.5%), including 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager picked up an RBI in 62 of 151 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 72 of 151 games last year (47.7%), including 16 multi-run games (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.273
|AVG
|.213
|.363
|OBP
|.281
|.549
|SLG
|.360
|36
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|11
|46
|RBI
|38
|43/41
|K/BB
|60/24
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|57 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (57.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.7%)
|39 (51.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|20 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|34 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Rodriguez will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.