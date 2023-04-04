Thunder vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - April 4
Ahead of a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (41-38), the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4 at Chase Center.
The Thunder's most recent contest was a 128-118 loss to the Suns on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 39 points for the Thunder in the loss.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|8
|4.9
|2
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK
Thunder Season Insights
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are equal to what the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 26-10 record in games it scores more than 117.5 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Thunder are averaging 114.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 117.5.
- Oklahoma City makes 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.2%.
- The Thunder record 112.2 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while giving up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).
Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-8
|242.5
