Ahead of a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (41-38), the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4 at Chase Center.

The Thunder's most recent contest was a 128-118 loss to the Suns on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 39 points for the Thunder in the loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are equal to what the Warriors allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 26-10 record in games it scores more than 117.5 points.

In their last 10 games, the Thunder are averaging 114.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 117.5.

Oklahoma City makes 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.2%.

The Thunder record 112.2 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while giving up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -8 242.5

