Thunder vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (41-38) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK. The point total is 242.5 in the matchup.
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-8.5
|242.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponents to score more than 242.5 points in 23 of 79 games this season.
- Oklahoma City has a 234.0-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Oklahoma City has gone 45-33-0 ATS this season.
- The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 43.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 242.5
|% of Games Over 242.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|27
|34.2%
|118.2
|235.7
|117.5
|234.1
|233.4
|Thunder
|23
|29.1%
|117.5
|235.7
|116.6
|234.1
|230.6
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has covered the spread once, and is 4-6 overall, over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Thunder have gone over the total five times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.550, 22-17-0 record) than on the road (.590, 23-16-0).
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are equal to what the Warriors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.5 points, Oklahoma City is 26-9 against the spread and 26-10 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|36-43
|7-8
|43-36
|Thunder
|45-33
|9-3
|44-35
Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Thunder
|118.2
|117.5
|3
|5
|28-19
|26-9
|32-15
|26-10
|117.5
|116.6
|22
|21
|29-12
|30-12
|32-9
|27-15
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.