(2-2) will match up with the (3-1) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 strikeouts, Kyle Gibson will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers won 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 games they played as favorites last season.

The Rangers had a record of 10-10, a 50% win rate, when they were favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers hit 101 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Texas averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 in home contests.

The Orioles were victorious in 64, or 48.5%, of the 132 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Orioles came away with a win 44 times in 91 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (92 total in road contests).

The Orioles averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 on the road.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

