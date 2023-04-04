Jaylin Williams' Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 128-118 loss to the Suns (his most recent game) Williams put up seven points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaylin Williams Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.8 5.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 12.2 12.6 PR 11.5 10.7 11 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Jaylin Williams Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Jaylin Williams has made 2.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 2.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 4.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Thunder average 104.6 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors are 17th in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors concede 25.8 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 13.0 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Jaylin Williams vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 27 15 6 2 3 0 1 2/6/2023 21 5 5 0 1 0 0 1/30/2023 18 12 8 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.