Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO to take in the action as the Predators try to knock off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/27/2022 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL 10/15/2022 Stars Predators 5-1 DAL 10/13/2022 Predators Stars 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 209 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 259 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 76 42 55 97 62 58 0% Jamie Benn 76 32 40 72 44 51 59.4% Joe Pavelski 76 24 46 70 50 30 53.4% Roope Hintz 68 34 35 69 36 24 52.1% Miro Heiskanen 73 11 55 66 55 44 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 2.9 goals per game (218 in total), 12th in the league.

The Predators' 207 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Predators have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players