Marcus Semien -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.

Semien reached base via a hit in 104 of 161 games last season (64.6%), including multiple hits in 28.0% of those games (45 of them).

He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 161 opportunities, 14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.

Semien drove in a run in 54 games last season out of 161 (33.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He touched home plate in 45.3% of his games last season (73 of 161), with two or more runs on 26 occasions (16.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 81 .210 AVG .285 .272 OBP .334 .355 SLG .502 26 XBH 36 10 HR 16 31 RBI 52 56/28 K/BB 64/25 11 SB 14 Home Away 80 GP 81 45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%) 18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%) 36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%) 10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%) 23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

