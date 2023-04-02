The Phoenix Suns (42-35) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ. The point total in the matchup is 235.5.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 235.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 34 of 78 outings.

Oklahoma City's games this season have had an average of 233.9 points, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Oklahoma City has compiled a 45-32-0 record against the spread.

The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44%) in those games.

This season, Oklahoma City has won 12 of its 28 games, or 42.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 20 26% 113.5 230.9 111.5 227.9 226.0 Thunder 34 43.6% 117.4 230.9 116.4 227.9 230.5

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-5 overall, over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have hit the over four times.

Oklahoma City has performed better against the spread away (23-16-0) than at home (22-16-0) this season.

The Thunder's 117.4 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 111.5 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Oklahoma City is 35-15 against the spread and 31-20 overall.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 40-36 16-14 38-39 Thunder 45-32 24-11 43-35

Thunder vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Thunder 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.4 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 23-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 23-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-20 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 35-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-8 39-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-9

