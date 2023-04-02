Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Joe, in his last game (March 31 loss against the Pacers) produced seven points and three steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Joe's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 13 15.8 PR 12.5 11.8 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.0



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 6.7% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Joe's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the third-most possessions per game with 104.7.

The Suns allow 111.5 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Suns have allowed 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per game, fourth in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.5 makes per game, fourth in the NBA.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 27 15 5 0 3 0 1 3/8/2023 19 6 1 1 1 0 1 2/24/2023 36 28 7 0 6 0 0

