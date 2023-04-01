Trey Mullinax will play at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at the par-72, 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Mullinax at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Trey Mullinax Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Mullinax has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Mullinax has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Mullinax has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -6 279 1 15 3 4 $3.1M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Mullinax's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been second.

Mullinax made the cut in one of his past four entries in this event.

Mullinax did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The average course Mullinax has played in the past year has been 118 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax finished in the 31st percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Mullinax shot better than just 9% of the competitors (averaging 5 strokes).

Mullinax carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Mullinax recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Mullinax's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.3.

At that last competition, Mullinax carded a bogey or worse on four of 18 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Mullinax finished the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Mullinax had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

