Trevor Cone will hit the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,438-yard course with $8,900,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a bet on Cone at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Trevor Cone Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Cone has finished better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 17 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Cone has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Cone has had an average finish of 70th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Cone has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 62 1 285 0 5 0 0 $81,501

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Cone will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,258 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of the field.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship placed him in the 36th percentile.

Cone was better than 43% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Cone carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Cone recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Cone recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that most recent competition, Cone's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Cone ended the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Cone underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Cone Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.