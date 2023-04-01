Before the final round of the Valero Texas Open, Sepp Straka is in 30th place at -3.

Looking to place a wager on Sepp Straka at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Straka has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Straka has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -5 276 0 17 4 6 $5.8M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Straka has had an average finishing position of 49th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The most recent time Straka played this event was in 2023, and he finished 30th.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

The average course Straka has played i the last year (7,305 yards) is 133 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship placed him in the 60th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Straka was better than only 29% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Straka carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Straka had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

Straka's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average (5.1).

At that last tournament, Straka's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Straka finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Straka recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Straka Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Straka's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

