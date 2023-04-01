Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Phillies.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)
- Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
- Grossman got a hit in 45.8% of his 131 games last year, with multiple hits in 13.7% of them.
- He homered in 5.3% of his games last season (131 in all), going deep in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman drove in a run in 25.2% of his games last season (33 of 131), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He touched home plate in 35 of 131 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|67
|.209
|AVG
|.210
|.307
|OBP
|.313
|.330
|SLG
|.297
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|63/25
|K/BB
|66/31
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|70
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (47.1%)
|8 (13.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.3%)
|14 (23.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (30.0%)
|5 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (2.9%)
|19 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he finished with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling a 12-7 record.
