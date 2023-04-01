Trea Turner will lead the way for the Philadelphia Phillies (0-1) on Saturday, April 1, when they clash with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (1-0) in an early-season game at Globe Life Field at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. The matchup's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Phillies won 65 out of the 109 games, or 59.6%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Phillies won 59 of their 100 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Phillies hit 98 homers away from home last season (1.2 per game).

Philadelphia slugged .403 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Rangers were chosen as underdogs in 103 games last year and walked away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those games.

Last season, the Rangers came away with a win 38 times in 92 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Texas hit 101 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

The Rangers had a .403 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Rangers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Corey Seager 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

