Kyle Stanley is in the field from March 30 - April 2 in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, taking on a par-72, 7,438-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Stanley at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Kyle Stanley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Stanley has scored better than par six times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Stanley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Stanley's average finish has been 57th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Stanley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 57 -1 283 0 2 0 0 $27,280

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Stanley's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 42nd.

Stanley has made the cut in three of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Stanley last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Courses that Stanley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,280 yards, 158 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Stanley's Last Time Out

Stanley finished in the 15th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.3 strokes.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

Stanley was better than 42% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Stanley did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Stanley recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Stanley had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that most recent outing, Stanley's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, six).

Stanley finished the Valspar Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Stanley finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Stanley Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

