The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will have Kramer Hickok as part of the field in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2, up against the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished better than par 13 times and shot 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hickok has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hickok has finished in the top 20 once.

Hickok has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Hickok hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 45 -2 283 0 12 0 0 $595,575

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Hickok fell short of the cut line in each of his last three trips to this event.

Hickok did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 175 yards longer than the average course Hickok has played in the past year (7,263 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok finished in the 42nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 55th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hickok shot better than 57% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Hickok recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hickok had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Hickok had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that last competition, Hickok's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Hickok ended the Corales Puntacana Championship carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hickok carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Hickok Odds to Win: +10000

