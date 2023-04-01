Kevin Tway will play from March 30 - April 2 in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, taking on a par-72, 7,438-yard course.

Looking to wager on Tway at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished better than par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Tway has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in six of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Tway has had an average finish of 47th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 42 -4 279 0 12 0 0 $528,694

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Tway has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

Tway has made the cut two times in his previous five entries in this event.

The most recent time Tway played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

Courses that Tway has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,266 yards, 172 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway finished in the 57th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Tway shot better than 38% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Tway carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Tway recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Tway's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that last outing, Tway's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Tway ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Tway recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

