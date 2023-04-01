The field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) includes Jim Herman. The competition is from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Herman at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Jim Herman Insights

Herman has finished under par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Herman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Herman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Herman has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 52 -2 282 0 8 0 0 $276,870

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Herman has one top-20 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 45th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

The most recent time Herman played this event was in 2022, and he finished 71st.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Herman has played in the past year has been 187 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman was in the 95th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Herman was better than only 9% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Herman shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Herman did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 3.4).

Herman's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the field average of 3.3.

At that last tournament, Herman's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Herman ended the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Herman had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

