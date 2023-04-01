Jesse Mueller is set to compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), with action from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Mueller at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jesse Mueller Insights

Mueller has finished one of his last 10 round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Mueller has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Mueller has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 0 0 0 0 $0

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Mueller has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,278 yards, 160 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Mueller's Last Time Out

Mueller finished in the 53rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Puerto Rico Open, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Puerto Rico Open, which placed him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Mueller shot better than just 20% of the field at the Puerto Rico Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.61.

Mueller recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open (the field averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open, Mueller recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

Mueller's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Puerto Rico Open were less than the tournament average (4.7).

In that last outing, Mueller's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Mueller ended the Puerto Rico Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Puerto Rico Open, Mueller recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (one).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Mueller Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.