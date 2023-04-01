Henry Lebioda will be at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at the par-72, 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Lebioda at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Henry Lebioda Insights

Lebioda has finished below par eight times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Lebioda has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Lebioda hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -5 280 0 11 0 0 $503,984

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Lebioda's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 17th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Lebioda last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Lebioda has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,287 yards, 151 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Lebioda's Last Time Out

Lebioda was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Lebioda shot better than only 1% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Lebioda did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Lebioda had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Lebioda's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that most recent tournament, Lebioda's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Lebioda finished the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Lebioda had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Lebioda Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

