Following the third round of the Valero Texas Open, Emiliano Grillo is in 43rd place at -2.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Grillo has finished under par six times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 17 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Grillo has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Grillo has had an average finish of 55th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -5 276 0 20 4 4 $2.9M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Grillo finished 43rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

Courses that Grillo has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,320 yards, 118 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 15th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Grillo shot better than 68% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Grillo carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Grillo carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Grillo's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.6.

In that most recent outing, Grillo's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.2).

Grillo ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.9.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Grillo finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Grillo's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

