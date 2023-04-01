The Valero Texas Open is entering the final round, and Dylan Wu is currently in 12th with a score of -6.

Dylan Wu Insights

Over his last 19 rounds, Wu has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 19 rounds.

Over his last 19 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Wu has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

In his past five events, Wu has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Wu has made the cut seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -6 275 0 14 0 1 $655,418

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Wu's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 12th.

Wu has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Wu played this event was in 2023, and he finished 12th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 164 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 68th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Wu was better than 84% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Wu recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Wu had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.7).

Wu carded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that last outing, Wu's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Wu ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Wu fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

