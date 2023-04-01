David Lingmerth will play at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at the par-72, 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Lingmerth at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

David Lingmerth Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Lingmerth has scored below par 11 times, while also carding 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Lingmerth has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five events.

Lingmerth has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Lingmerth has qualified for the weekend in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -2 282 0 14 0 4 $1.8M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Lingmerth has had an average finishing position of 48th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Lingmerth finished 51st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2018).

The par-72 course measures 7,438 yards this week, 144 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Lingmerth has played in the past year has been 176 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

Lingmerth shot better than 36% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Lingmerth recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Lingmerth recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Lingmerth's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

In that last competition, Lingmerth's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at six).

Lingmerth finished the Valspar Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Lingmerth fell short compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Lingmerth Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.