The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will have Brandon Matthews as part of the field in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2, up against the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Matthews at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Brandon Matthews Insights

Matthews has finished under par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Matthews has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Matthews' average finish has been 43rd.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Matthews hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 43rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 46 -1 284 0 5 0 0 $123,718

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The average course Matthews has played in the past year has been 174 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which placed him in the 32nd percentile among all competitors.

Matthews was better than 84% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.59.

Matthews shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Matthews carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Matthews' four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the tournament average (4.6).

In that last competition, Matthews posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Matthews finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 5.9.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Matthews finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +40000

