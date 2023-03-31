The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) match up against the Indiana Pacers (33-44) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Josh Giddey of the Thunder and Buddy Hield of the Pacers are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Thunder's Last Game

In their previous game, the Thunder topped the Pistons on Wednesday, 107-106. Jalen Williams scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in six assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Williams 27 8 6 0 1 1 Luguentz Dort 20 6 1 3 0 3 Aaron Wiggins 19 4 2 1 2 3

Thunder Players to Watch

Giddey paces his squad in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.2) per contest, and also averages 16.5 points. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Williams is posting 14.1 points, 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Luguentz Dort is putting up 13.8 points, 2.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Joe is putting up 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Kenrich Williams averages 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 18.3 8.9 6.1 0.7 0.4 1.2 Jalen Williams 19 6.6 4.4 1.3 0.3 1.1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 22.3 3.3 2.9 1 0.4 0.5 Luguentz Dort 13.3 6.1 1.7 1.1 0.5 2.3 Isaiah Joe 11.6 3.1 1.3 0.6 0.2 2.1

