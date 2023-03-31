The Indiana Pacers (33-44) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -2.5 -

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has gone over in 43 of its 77 games with a set total (55.8%).

The Thunder are 45-31-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 14, or 56%, of those games.

This season, Oklahoma City has won 11 of its 15 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Thunder vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 0 0% 117.5 233.4 116.4 235.5 230.4 Pacers 0 0% 115.9 233.4 119.1 235.5 233.1

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have a 3-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Four of Thunder's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played worse when playing at home, covering 22 times in 39 home games, and 23 times in 38 road games.

The Thunder average only 1.6 fewer points per game (117.5) than the Pacers allow (119.1).

Oklahoma City has a 23-6 record against the spread and a 23-7 record overall when scoring more than 119.1 points.

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Thunder and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-31 9-8 43-34 Pacers 40-37 27-23 39-38

Thunder vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Pacers 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 23-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-10 23-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-14 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.1 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 28-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-15 26-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-17

