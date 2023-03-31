Thunder vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Indiana Pacers (33-44) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) after losing three straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pacers matchup.
Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOK
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thunder vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Thunder (-3.5)
|239.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-3.5)
|239.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Thunder (-3)
|236.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Thunder (-3.5)
|-
|-150
|+130
Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Thunder have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 116.4 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.
- The Pacers' -244 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 119.1 per contest (29th in league).
- These teams score a combined 233.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams surrender a combined 235.5 points per game, four fewer points than this contest's total.
- Oklahoma City is 44-31-2 ATS this season.
- Indiana is 39-36-2 ATS this season.
Thunder Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jalen Williams
|22.5
|-125
|14.1
|Josh Giddey
|21.5
|-115
|16.5
|Isaiah Joe
|15.5
|-110
|9.4
|Luguentz Dort
|14.5
|-125
|13.8
|Jaylin Williams
|7.5
|+105
|5.9
Thunder and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+70000
|+40000
|+600
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
