Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points and four steals in his previous game, which ended in a 118-112 win versus the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.3 32.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.4 4.1 PRA 41.5 41.5 41.9 PR 36.5 36.1 37.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Pacers

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 18.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.7 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Pacers concede 119.1 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 26.4 per game, 27th in the league.

Allowing 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pacers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 30 23 3 6 1 0 3

