Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 29, Dort put up 20 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 107-106 win versus the Pistons.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dort's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.8 13.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 6.1 Assists -- 2.1 1.7 PRA 22.5 20.4 21.1 PR 20.5 18.3 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Luguentz Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Pacers

Dort is responsible for attempting 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder average the second-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 119.1 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers have allowed 45.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 26.4 per game, 27th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 28 22 11 1 3 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Dort or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.