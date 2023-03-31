The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, take the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Giddey, in his most recent game (March 29 win against the Pistons) produced 18 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll examine Giddey's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 16.5 18.3 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 8.9 Assists 7.5 6.2 6.1 PRA 38.5 30.6 33.3 PR 30.5 24.4 27.2 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Pacers

Giddey is responsible for taking 14.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.6 per game.

Giddey is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Giddey's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the second-most possessions per game with 104.7.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 119.1 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Pacers allow 45.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 28th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked 27th in the league, conceding 26.4 per game.

The Pacers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 30 16 6 11 0 1 1

