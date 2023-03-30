Orleans Arena is where the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) and UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) will square off on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET. Tylor Perry and Jordan Walker are players to watch for the Mean Green and Blazers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch North Texas vs. UAB

Game Day: Thursday, March 30

Thursday, March 30 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Orleans Arena

Orleans Arena Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

North Texas' Last Game

On Tuesday, in its last game, North Texas topped Wisconsin 56-54. With 16 points, Perry was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tylor Perry 16 5 1 3 0 3 Kai Huntsberry 12 4 5 3 0 0 Rubin Jones 12 3 1 0 0 2

North Texas Players to Watch

Perry paces the Mean Green with 17.2 points per game and 1.8 assists, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds.

Abou Ousmane averages a team-leading 6 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 11.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Kai Huntsberry averages a team-best 3.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 30.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Scott is putting up 6.8 points, 1.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Rubin Jones is putting up 6.8 points, 1.9 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

North Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)