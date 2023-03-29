Thunder vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - March 29
Find the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39), which currently has three players listed, as the Thunder ready for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-59) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Thunder lost 137-134 to the Hornets on Tuesday. In the Thunder's loss, Isaiah Joe led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding two rebounds and one assist).
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|8
|4.9
|2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|31.3
|4.8
|5.4
|Lindy Waters III
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|5.1
|1.7
|0.7
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)
Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSDET
Thunder Season Insights
- The 117.6 points per game the Thunder score are only 1.1 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.7).
- Oklahoma City has a 24-9 record when scoring more than 118.7 points.
- The Thunder have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 113.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.9 points fewer than the 117.6 they've scored this season.
- Oklahoma City hits 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (17th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.
- The Thunder put up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (14th in the league), while giving up 111.3 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).
Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-9.5
|228
