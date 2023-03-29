Thunder vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-59) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and BSDET. The over/under is 231.5 for the matchup.
Thunder vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-11.5
|231.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- In 42 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.
- The average total in Oklahoma City's contests this year is 234.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Thunder have gone 45-30-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has won 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Thunder vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|42
|55.3%
|117.6
|228.3
|116.5
|235.2
|230.4
|Pistons
|36
|48%
|110.7
|228.3
|118.7
|235.2
|227.6
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have a 4-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have hit the over four times.
- When playing at home, Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread (22-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-15-0).
- The Thunder score only 1.1 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pistons allow (118.7).
- Oklahoma City has a 25-7 record against the spread and a 24-9 record overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.
Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-30
|0-0
|43-33
|Pistons
|33-42
|6-11
|37-38
Thunder vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Thunder
|Pistons
|117.6
|110.7
|5
|28
|25-7
|17-4
|24-9
|11-10
|116.5
|118.7
|20
|27
|20-3
|19-18
|18-5
|10-27
